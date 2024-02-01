The Magpies would’ve been unable to sign Armando Broja in the January window due to a rule in the Premier League handbook.

After a disastrous start to their season, Newcastle fans would’ve been hoping for some new signings to join the club in the January window.

With their already injury-ridden side now being hit harder by the news that Alexander Isak is out with an issue of his own, their need for a goal scorer is greater than ever.

Now that Fulham have completed the signing of Chelsea striker, Broja on loan, supporters will be asking why Newcastle didn’t approach the Blues for the 22-year-old.

However, due to a rule in the Premier League handbook, they are unable to loan more than one player from another Premier League club at a time.

Left-back Lewis Hall is already on loan at the Magpies after completing the move from Chelsea in the summer, making Howe’s side unable to loan another from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After their statement victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park earlier this week, Newcastle will have their sights firmly fixed on Luton Town, although the promoted side has surprised some big teams so far this season.