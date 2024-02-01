Newcastle agreed to sell first-team forward for just £25.6 million

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Although a transfer will not materialise after the player refused to leave, Newcastle United reportedly agreed to let Miguel Almiron join Al-Shabab for less than £26 million.

That’s according to transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Magpies were happy for the Paraguay international to depart St. James’ Park this window.

“They agreed a verbal package with Newcastle for around €30million (£25.6million),” he told GiveMeSport.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Deadline Day latest as Man Utd linked with strikers, Spurs try to hijack major deal & more
Fulham ‘pushing hard’ to hijack late deal for West Ham star
Surprise U-turn as Arsenal ace not leaving this January despite transfer interest

“They did that through club-to-club negotiations before approaching Almiron.

“When they approached the Almiron side, it was clear that he preferred to stay at Newcastle and certainly not to move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Shabab. As a result, the deal never got off the ground.”

During his five years in the northeast, Almiron, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 30 goals and registered 11 assists in 196 games in all competitions.

More Stories Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.