Newcastle agreed to sell first-team forward for just £25.6 million

Although a transfer will not materialise after the player refused to leave, Newcastle United reportedly agreed to let Miguel Almiron join Al-Shabab for less than £26 million.

That’s according to transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Magpies were happy for the Paraguay international to depart St. James’ Park this window.

“They agreed a verbal package with Newcastle for around €30million (£25.6million),” he told GiveMeSport.

“They did that through club-to-club negotiations before approaching Almiron.

“When they approached the Almiron side, it was clear that he preferred to stay at Newcastle and certainly not to move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Shabab. As a result, the deal never got off the ground.”

During his five years in the northeast, Almiron, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 30 goals and registered 11 assists in 196 games in all competitions.