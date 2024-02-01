Nottingham Forest pushing for late move for former loanee

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a late deadline-day move for striker Chuba Akpom.

Despite already bolstering their attacking options with Giovanni Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro, reports from the Nottingham Post indicate they are now targeting a deal for one of their former loanees.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has mentioned that Forest are “trying to explore” a move for Akpom. However, it’s noted that striking a deal with Ajax is proving to be “not easy.”

Akpom had a loan spell at the City Ground from Arsenal during the 2014/15 season, featuring in seven matches for Nottingham Forest. Since then, he has played for various clubs including Hull City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sint-Truiden, PAOK, and Middlesbrough.

Last summer, he joined Ajax and has managed to score eight goals in 19 appearances for the Dutch side.

Forest currently boast strikers Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Rodrigo Ribeiro, and Divock Origi in their squad. There’s a possibility that Origi might leave this month, as the AC Milan loanee has attracted interest from the MLS as he has not been getting playing time with the Reds.

Forest have to be careful given their financial situation, however, some of those concerns have been alleviated with the recent sale of Orel Mangala for around €20 million.