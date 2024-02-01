Paul Merson reveals that he is surprised West Ham are selling ‘special player’

The former Arsenal star has expressed his surprise that the Hammers are looking to sell Pablo Fornals.

This January transfer window has been unusually quiet, with the majority of Premier League sides hesitant or unable to spend money this month.

There seems to be more outgoings than incomings, as has been the case in London as West Ham look to move some players out the door before the window slams shut.

After Kalvin Phillips arrived on loan from Manchester City, Said Benrahma and Fornals seem to be on their way out with deals reportedly close for both.

The Algerian winger is reportedly set for a medical at Ligue 1 side Lyon, while Fornals is heavily linked to La Liga side Real Betis.

Speaking on Sky Sports on deadline day, Paul Merson stated that he understood the former but questioned the sale of the Spanish midfielder.

“I think the Benrahma makes sense.” He said via HITC.

“But Fornals, I like him. I think he is a good player. I am surprised that other teams haven’t been in, probably because he hasn’t been playing a lot. I think he is a special player.”