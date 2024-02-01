Romano confirms Spurs attacker is on the verge of finalising move away – medical scheduled

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information regarding Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz’s potential deadline day transfer to Sevilla.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Spanish club have made an approach for the Argentinean over a move, offering a straight loan deal.

It was said that the North London club are considering letting him leave for the rest of the season and that the player is also keen on a move in search of regular playing time.

Fabrizio Romano has now offered an update on the rapidly evolving situation. According to the transfer expert, Veliz is currently in Spain, preparing for a medical examination.

If all goes smoothly, Sevilla will proceed with the loan move which will see him spend the rest of the season with the Europa League specialists. There is no option to buy in the deal, means he will return to Spurs in the summer.

He shared the update on X:

“Alejo Véliz, in Sevilla right now set for medical tests — key step after recent injury for Argentinian striker.If all goes to plan, Sevilla will proceed with loan move with NO option to buy clause included.Back to Spurs in June in any case.”