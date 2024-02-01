Romano confirms West Ham have turned down an offer from Premier League club for Said Benrahma

West Ham United have turned down a last-minute proposal from Fulham for their key attacker, Said Benrahma.

It was reported earlier today that the Cottagers were trying hard to hijack Lyon’s deal for the 28-year-old.

Despite arranging a private jet and a medical in France, there were uncertainties in the final moments as Fulham sought to steal the deal.

However, it now appears that Benrahma is set for a move to Lyon.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation via X, confirming that West Ham rejected Fulham’s late attempt for a straight loan deal.

Romano added that Benrahma is presently in Lyon, preparing to complete his transfer to Lyon in the closing hours of the transfer window.

He stated:

“West Ham have rejected Fulham late approach for Saïd Benrahma — it was for straight loan.

Benrahma, in Lyon to complete his move to OL in the final hours.”

He joined West Ham on loan from Brentford in October 2020, before completing a permanent transfer in January 2021.

In his brief stint at the club, Benrahma made 155 appearances, scoring 24 goals and assisting 19.