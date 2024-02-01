Roy Keane breaks silence on feud with Ryan Giggs: Explains the 6-month fallout

Roy Keane has revealed instances where he fell out with former Manchester United teammates Ryan Giggs and Gary Pallister during their shared time at the club.

He narrated two instances where he fell out with his teammates, which resulted in him not speaking to them for extended period.

After falling out with Pallister, he did not speak to him for 12 months and with 6 months with Ryan Giggs.

Opening up about the incident on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane explained:

“Me and ‘Palli’ [Gary Pallister] didn’t speak for about 12 months [due to him leaving early during a night out]. You just have these disagreements [as players].

Palli’s a good guy – I fell out with Giggsy (Ryan Giggs). He wouldn’t do a function one time at the club – I was fuming with him. Me and Giggsy didn’t speak for five or six months!”

Elaborating on the dispute with Giggs, Keane added:

“You know [as a player] when you have to do something for your club – nobody wants to do anything at the club. I was like, ‘Giggs, you have to do what [the club] wants, we’ve all done it and it’s just your turn next.’

Giggs was obviously good with stuff like that [doing functions] – it was just that day, which I don’t mind, he went, ‘I’m not doing it,’ and I was just irritated by him – simple as that, and we dragged it on for a few months.”

Roy Keane, with a 13-year tenure at Manchester United, played a crucial role in the club’s success, winning a number of trophies.

He made over 450 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and assisting 38.

Known for his no-nonsense approach to football, both with opponents and teammates, Keane has continued his straightforward style as a pundit, unapologetically offering his takes on the modern game.