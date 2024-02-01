Sevilla make late approach to sign Spurs striker; player wants move

Sevilla have reportedly approached Spurs and made an offer to sign Alejo Veliz on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claim the La Liga club are big admirers of the 20-year-old forward.

Although Sevilla will be able to offer the young Argentine more playing time and a chance to impress in one of Europe’s biggest leagues, their opening offer is thought to be a straight loan — no option to buy.

Ange Postecoglou has been handed the responsibility of giving the proposed transfer the go-ahead. And should the no-nonsense Aussie give the green light, Veliz would be one of the window’s late movers.

Not only are Sevilla ‘confident’ they can reach an agreement with their English rivals, but the player is also thought to want the switch. Understandably keen to play more frequently after being forced to compete with the likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-min, Veliz, although currently out injured, has managed just eight appearances for the club since joining from Rosario Central seven months ago.