Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa midfielder ‘could be of interest’ to Spurs

Spurs aren’t satisfied with their transfer business.

Having already signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, the Lilywhites have been one of this window’s busiest clubs.

However, despite there being less than 24 hours left in the window, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Ange Postecoglou could be eyeing a late move for another midfielder.

Although Aston Villa do not want to lose him, Jacob Ramsey ‘could be of interest’ to Daniel Levy.

“Yeah, I think Ramsey could be a player of interest, for sure,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“But what I’m hearing is that Aston Villa don’t want him to go in the final days. So at the moment, the situation is not concrete at all and I think Aston Villa are looking for a player maybe to join. This could be the possibility for the final two days.”

Irrespective of the fact he has started just four Premier League games this season, seeing Unai Emery sanction Ramsey’s sale would be a huge shock — especially with so little time left in the window to secure a replacement.

As for Spurs, they’ve also been heavily linked with a mid-season deal to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, although it seems all the focus at Stamford Bridge is now on loaning out Armando Broja.