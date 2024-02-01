Supercomputer predicts the team that will win the Premier League this season

A supercomputer from Opta has now predicted who will win the Premier League title with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal and possibly Tottenham too, all in the running.

According to Opta, Manchester City are the frontrunner to secure the title, with a 54.4% chance. Following closely, Liverpool stand at 42.1%.

Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, hold a mere 3% chance of winning the title, while Tottenham are given a 0.1% chance for a surprising title victory.

See the full table below:

Liverpool have maintained impressive form, having lost only one game this season—a controversial defeat to Spurs.

The team currently enjoys a 5-point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal, both at 46 points, although City has a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the return of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland has further strengthened City for the second half of the season.

De Bruyne, recovering from a long-term injury, has already made an immediate impact on the team.

While Tottenham are currently 4th with 43 points, a top-four finish seems more realistic than a title run at the moment.