TalkSPORT journalist labels Everton as “losers” following disappointing transfer window

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has criticised Everton following their disappointing January transfer window, labeling them as one of the losers of the window live on talkSPORT.

Crook expressed frustration about Everton’s lack of options up front, particularly highlighting Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal drought of 16 games. Additionally, Crook suggested that Beto appears unlikely to score again based on his recent performances.

Crook rounded off by expressing his concern for Everton’s prospects this season, stating that he fears the club will be in significant trouble by the end of the season due to their underwhelming transfer window.

He stated on talkSPORT: “I think Everton are one of the losers. I saw them in midweek at Fulham, honestly, they couldn’t finish their dinner. Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t scored for 16 games, Beto looks like he’ll never score again.

“I fear for Everton. I think they’re in big trouble, so they’re definitely one of the losers of this transfer window.”

The Toffees’ limited activity in this transfer window was largely expected due to the financial challenges the club has encountered in recent months. However, the complete absence of activity at Goodison Park suggests that the second half of the season will be a challenging endeavor.

Sean Dyche demonstrated his ability to work miracles last year after Everton refrained from making any January deals. While the circumstances may differ this time around, Dyche will likely be tasked with orchestrating a similarly miraculous escape act.

The club’s descent into the relegation zone following Luton’s 4-0 victory against Brighton, coupled with their lackluster 0-0 draw with Fulham, has drawn strong criticism from Crook.