Newcastle United missed out on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month.

The former Leeds United midfielder completed a loan move to David Moyes’ West Ham United. The Magpies were linked with Phillips throughout the window and at one stage, it looked like the England international is heading to St James’ Park.

However, Eddie Howe’s side decided not to go ahead with the transfer and the real reason has now been revealed.

According to iNews, Newcastle had no issues to pay the £6million loan fee that Man City were demanding for Phillips. However, given how much it would affect their stance on profit and sustainability regulations, they did not believe it was worth the effort.

According to iNews, Lewis Miley’s rise and the presumably impending returns of Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson also had an impact on Newcastle’s decision. They will increase Newcastle’s midfield strength, so Howe may not have as few choices going forward.

Newcastle chiefs have decided to be careful with their spending moving forward after splashing the cash since PIF’s takeover of the club. That makes sense, and in the long term, it seems like the right choice. Although Phillips would have been a temporary solution, there may have been long-term repercussions.

Phillips would have been a fantastic addition to this Newcastle team but the move was viewed as a needless risk.

Injuries have not helped Howe’s cause this season and it is one of the reasons why Newcastle’s form has dropped this season. The Toon are currently seventh in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth placed Tottenham.