“Tottenham appreciate him” – Fabrizio Romano shares latest on Premier League midfielder linked with a deadline day move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham never opened talks with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher.

The links between Gallagher and Tottenham date back to the summer, where the North London club attempted to secure his services on the deadline day, but the deal did not materialise.

Despite the evident admiration from Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou for the Chelsea academy graduate, Romano has confirmed that the club did not initiate talks with Chelsea during the current transfer window.

He is now set to remain at the club for the remainder of the season, and will have 12 months left in his contract then.

Romano shared on X:

“No movement around Conor Gallagher so far, not just today but same during the entire January window.”

“Tottenham appreciate him, Postecoglou likes him a lot but Tottenham never opened talks with Chelsea this winter.”

“Gallagher, staying at Chelsea with contract due to expire in 2025.”

Chelsea manager is fond of the player and does not want to sell him but the club are reportedly keen on cashing on him for the right price. They have set a price-tag in the region of £50m for him

If there is no progress regarding a contract extension by then, a summer move away is extremely likely, which is when Spurs might make a move for him.