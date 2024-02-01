Tottenham Hotspur are planning to complete another signing on the last day of the winter transfer window.

Spurs had been linked with a late move for Dominic Solanke as Ange Postecoglou is looking to add one more player to the business he has done this month. It sounds like this transfer isn’t very likely and Solanke would definitely not be cheap.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that if Tottenham have the money to complete a signing on Transfer Deadline Day, it would be Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher that they would go for instead of Bournemouth striker Solanke.

Ben Jacobs, who was on The Done Deal Show, questioned these rumors, saying that Tottenham would be far more likely to go after Conor Gallagher.

Regarding what Tottenham could do before the deadline, Jacobs gave his assessment.

“Well if this was to develop it would tell you that Spurs have money, £50m+ you imagine so I would expect them to be as audacious as they can to get Conor Gallagher for a discount because midfield is the priority. The only caveat to that is if Hojbjerg stays and they believe Solanke is the Kane replacement and you can move now. All indications are that Spurs will bring in a striker in the summer and will look to bring in a midfielder in the final few hours of the window,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said.

A striker is something that Spurs need as well after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer but they have been looking for a midfield player all month.

However, rumours have it that Tottenham will make that move for the striker in the summer rather than in January.