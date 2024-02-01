Tottenham beat Spanish giants for Swedish wonderkid’s signature

Tottenham are poised to secure the signing of Lucas Bergvall in an £8.5 million deal from Djurgarden.

Talks late into transfer deadline day have resulted in Spurs convincing the Swedish teenager to choose a move to north London over a competing offer from Spanish giants Barcelona, per David Ornstein.

The midfielder visited Tottenham’s training ground on Monday, where he met with compatriot Dejan Kulusevski. Following that, he toured Barcelona’s facilities the next day as he weighed his decision before ultimately opting for a move to Tottenham.

The official signing of Bergvall is scheduled for Friday, coinciding with the youngster’s 18th birthday. He will continue with Djurgarden until the summer before formally joining Tottenham as a player.

The £8.5 million fee could potentially increase through add-ons, and Bergvall is expected to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham.

Despite his young age, Sweden awarded Bergvall his first senior cap last month, and he has already made 29 appearances for top-flight club Djurgarden.

Spurs have succeeded in securing the signatures of several promising young players this season, including Ashley Phillips, 18, Brennan Johnson, and Micky van de Ven, both 22. Additionally, they recently added Radu Dragusin, 21, in January. Argentine striker Alejo Veliz, 20, who joined in the summer, is poised to seal a loan move to Sevilla on deadline day. This signifies the impact Ange Postecoglou is having at the club.