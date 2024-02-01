Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has confirmed that he’ll be staying at the club this Deadline Day despite plenty of transfer rumours about him in recent weeks.

The Denmark international is no longer as much of a key player for Spurs as he used to be, so it seemed possible that he could be on his way out of the north London club this winter, though time is ticking away now and it seems he’s not expecting any developments in the final few hours of the window.

See below for Hojbjerg’s update on his future, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official X account…

??? Pierre Emile Højbjerg confirms: “I’m not leaving Spurs on Deadline Day”. “I’m staying. I definitely feel that Tottenham is fighting for something”, says via @CDEccleshare. pic.twitter.com/HBhEOlm2ZE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

This could be a key development for Tottenham after links with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose arrival most likely depended on the sale of a player like this in that area of their squad, according to Fabrizio Romano’s recent exclusive quotes to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

Gallagher surely won’t leave Chelsea now unless there is a surprise twist on Deadline Day, with Spurs unlikely to be able to afford this deal, and that could be good news for the Blues, even if it possibly pushes him closer towards leaving on a free transfer.