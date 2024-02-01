Tottenham will need to pay £80m if they want to sign 14-goal target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season and he has been linked with a move to the north London club.

Solanke has scored 14 goals across all competitions and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. It is no secret that the north London club will need to bring in a quality striker who can lead the line for them.

They have been overly reliant on Son Heung-min but the South Korean international needs more support from his teammates.

Apart from his ability to score goals, the Bournemouth striker will hold up the ball and bring others into the play. He will add physicality and presence in the final third as well.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the striker is likely to cost around £80 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him in the near future.

While there is no doubt that Solanke would be a quality addition for them, the reported asking price seems quite steep and Tottenham will probably hope to sign the player for a more reasonable fee.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

The 26-year-old striker will be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham. He has previously failed to make an impact at Liverpool and Chelsea. He will be determined to make his mark at the north London club if the transfer goes through.