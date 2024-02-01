Transfer news: Deadline Day latest as Man Utd linked with strikers, Spurs try to hijack major deal & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Deadline Day latest – Man Utd striker links and possible Spurs hijack…

Many things are happening around Europe on Deadline Day, even if it remains quiet with big names – for instance, I already told you that Karim Benzema is not going to move. But keep an eye on Armando Broja, because Fulham have sent a proposal to Chelsea for a loan with a buy option. Chelsea already said no to Wolves, so it’s not going to be easy for Fulham, but they are still there.

I’m hearing about fresh reports on the future of Serhou Guirassy, but from what I understand the release clause of the Stuttgart striker has now expired. It’s no longer valid, so if the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United wanted to move for him now, it would be almost impossible – the player is staying at Stuttgart and the clause is no longer valid. No one triggered that clause in January, and so he is staying, and the stories of the last 24 hours are not going in the right direction. I don’t expect any movement. Many clubs wanted him but Stuttgart have been good in talks with the player to convince him to stay and then leave next summer at the right moment.

Man United have been offered multiple names up front, but names like Eric Choupo-Moting and Hugo Ekitike (who is still on the market and can leave Paris Saint-Germain) have been linked even though at the moment nothing is happening in that direction. As of now, United are staying with the same squad – the plan is quite clear, with Facundo Pellistri leaving and Amad Diallo staying. The players mentioned above are not priorities for United.

Lucas Bergvall is in Barcelona with his family and we know Barca have an agreement with Djurgardens to sign this boy for next summer, but it’s also important to say that Tottenham are calling Bergvall every single hour to try to hijack the deal. Barcelona are in very advanced talks and they are pushing to get the final green light from the player after multiple meetings, but Tottenham are trying to hijack the move in every possible way by offering an important contract. Bergvall has also been in London to visit Tottenham, they will try to the final minute even if Barcelona remain confident. Let’s see what happens as we know crazy things can happen on Deadline Day.

Fluminense midfielder Andre was another player we heard a lot about this January, but at the moment he hasn’t got himself a move. Never say never but also in terms of timing I think it’s almost impossible to strike a deal for Andre, it would be really complicated. Liverpool were linked with him, but the reality is that they already signed the midfielders they needed in the summer, no new midfielder in January was planned; and Fulham didn’t sell Joao Palhinha so they never activated the option for Andre despite appreciating him.

Staying with Liverpool, I’ll be more clear on their situation regarding a new sporting director in the next days – nothing is happening this week apart from Michael Edwards being approached last weekend. I’m aware, however, of links with Tim Steidten and in my opinion he would be an excellent option – he did an incredible job at Bayer Leverkusen and he’s also now doing great at West Ham; but let’s see, it’s still early stages in Liverpool’s search.

Could Jose Mourinho really be eyeing a return to Manchester United?

Away from the transfer market, there’s been a big story linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Manchester United. The Mail have reported that the Portuguese tactician, who recently left his role at Roma, feels he has unfinished business at Old Trafford and wants to come back for a second spell.

I’m afraid I have no information on this story at this point, it’s the final 24 hours of the transfer window so my focus is on clubs signing and selling players – for managers market there’s time, nothing is happening now for sure, this is the answer I got today. Nothing imminent, so we will see.

Arsenal pleased with Lokonga progress

Albert Sambi Lokonga is starting to impress a lot in his loan spell at Luton Town and my understanding is that Arsenal believe they made right choice with this move.

It hasn’t always been easy for Lokonga since moving to England, as he struggled in the Arsenal first-team and also failed to make much of an impact in a previous loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Still, it’s been a smart one by Edu who wanted Lokonga to stay in the Premier League and play on a regular basis. In the summer, Arsenal will assess the situation before making a decision; now they just want him to focus on the second half of the season at Luton.