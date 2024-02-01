Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players this month but they have not been able to make the big moves.

The Toon are unable to make big financial purchases this month due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, as seen by the fact that they haven’t even signed a single player yet.

In order to sign a player, Newcastle are required to sell a player first to balance their financial books.

Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have all been linked to transfers away from the club; yet, anything may happen even if their departures—especially those of Trippier and Almiron—are extremely unlikely.

Newcastle United could sign two players on Transfer Deadline Day, provided they can fund the signings from their own sales.

Jacob Ramsey

On Monday, there were rumours that Jacob Ramsey was linked to Newcastle. The Toon are reportedly interested in adding to their midfield because of Joelinton’s injury and Sandro Tonali’s ban.

The Athletic reports that Aston Villa’s Ramsey has drawn interest from Newcastle this month and that an approach has been made.

Despite rumours that the team may fetch £50 million for Ramsey, Villa manager Unai Emery is adamant that he wants Ramsey to remain in Birmingham past January.

Amadou Onana

Newcastle have been following Everton midfielder Amadou Onana since he moved from Lille to Merseyside in 2022.

Furthermore, The Telegraph claims that he was discussed at a Toon leadership meeting that took place about two weeks ago. If a deal could be reached before tonight’s deadline, Newcastle would try to sign Onana on a loan-to-buy agreement, which would cost them between £50 and £60 million.

The higher end of that amount is probably what will get Onana out of Everton, who have been having their own financial problems, according to HITC Football transfer specialist Graeme Bailey.