‘VAR is meant to help’ – Rio Ferdinand questions penalty decisions after Chelsea loss

The Manchester United legend has questioned VAR after Chelsea were not awarded two penalties on Wednesday night.

Liverpool ran riot at Anfield on Wednesday, beating Chelsea 4-1 on the night after a dominating performance.

But despite the home side’s brilliance, the Blues still had opportunities to score and may feel hard done by after they were denied two penalties.

The first came when Conor Gallagher went down under a Virgil van Dijk challenge before the Dutch defender clipped Christopher Nkunku in the penalty area in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Rio Ferdinand expressed his disbelief that neither were given as penalties.

‘I can’t believe VAR hasn’t seen that and not give the penalties. VAR is meant to help in these situations.’ He said on TNT Sports via the Daily Mail.

‘How they have looked at the those two incidents and not thought they were penalties [for Chelsea].

‘I still think Chelsea were well off it today but those penalties could have changed the nature of the game.’

Liverpool keeps their place at the top of the Premier League as they travel to title rivals Arsenal this Sunday in a pivotal clash at the Emirates Stadium.