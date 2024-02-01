Video: Bernando Silva and Kovacic’s hilarious reaction to Erling Haaland’s rare mis-kick vs Burnley

Erling Haaland marked his comeback from a two-month-long injury during Manchester City’s 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Having spent two months on their treatment table, Haaland was bound to be a bit rusty and it showed during a chance soon after he came on from the bench.

As he attempted to take a shot, he completely missed his kick. The camera caught Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva burst out laughing on the bench at Erling Haaland’s first effort back.

[84'] Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva burst out laughing on the #ManCity substitutes bench as Erling Haaland's first effort is a mis-kick. 3-0. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 31, 2024

But City did not need the Norwegian as a brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Rodri were enough to secure a win against Vincent Kompany’s side.

With this win, City is now 5 points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The stage is set for another intense title race between the two teams, reminiscent of their closely contested battles over the past few years.

City have edged out Liverpool twice, securing the title by a mere 1 point on both occasions.

The question remains whether Pep Guardiola’s side will triumph again or if Jurgen Klopp will enjoy the perfect farewell to his Liverpool career.