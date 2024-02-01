Video: Kobbie Mainoo saves Manchester United blushes with outrageous solo goal

The young Manchester United midfielder has broken Wolves hearts with an incredible solo goal to win the game for Manchester United at Molineux.

It looked like it would be a much-needed routine win for Manchester United as they raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of strikes from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Wolves reduced the deficit to just one goal when Pablo Sarabia dispatched from the penalty spot but substitute Scott McTominay headed home to make it 3-1.

Wolves thought they had completed an emphatic comeback when Max Kilman and Pedro Neto levelled the game as it approached the 95th minute but Kobbie Mainoo popped up with a moment of magic.

The 18-year-old dribbled past several Wolves players before bending the ball into the far corner to send the away end wild.

𝐊𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐈𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐎𝐎, 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐖 👏 THE YOUNGSTER STRIKES LATE TO MAKE IT 4-3 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/wFeWXQWZu9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 1, 2024

Video courtesy of beinSPORTS.