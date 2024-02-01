Video: Marcus Rashford marks return to the squad with sensational strike

The English winger has got off to the perfect start as he curls the ball into the top corner after just five minutes.

Marcus Rashford made headlines after he was spotted in a Belfast nightclub reportedly telling Manchester United that he couldn’t make training due to illness.

After being dropped for their FA Cup win last weekend, Erik ten Hag has welcomed the 26-year-old back into the squad and he has repaid him immediately.

Picking up the ball at the edge of the area, Rashford placed a beautiful strike into the top corner.