Video: Rasmus Hojlund bundles the ball over the line as Manchester United go 2-0 up

The Red Devils have got off to a flying start at Molineux Stadium as they lead Wolves 2-0 after 25 minutes.

Despite occupying the 11th spot in the Premier League table, Wolves have been extremely impressive, particularly at home.

With Pedro Neto also working his way back to full fitness, many would’ve seen this as a competitive contest but after 30 minutes it has been anything but.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a beautiful curling effort before Rasmus Hojlund bundled a Luke Shaw cross over the line.