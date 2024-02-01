Video: Scott McTominay restores two goal lead after Wolves penalty

The Scottish midfielder headed home from a corner minutes after Pablo Sarabia dispatched from the penalty spot.

Manchester United have restored their two-goal advantage against Gary O’Neil’s side after substitute Scott McTominaydirected a header past Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The home side looked like they could launch a potential counter-attack after they were awarded a penalty when Casemiro clipped Pedro Neto inside the area.

Sarabia stepped up and rifled the ball down the middle of the goal, sending Andre Onana the wrong way.

But Mctominay latched onto a cross just four minutes later to make it 3-1.

Goal: wolves 1-2 Man United Sarabia converts the penalty and it’s game on!!! pic.twitter.com/6k1UCSRBHu — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) February 1, 2024

Video courtesy of beinSPORT.