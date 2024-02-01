Video: Ward-Prowse converts from the spot – West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been fairly on top against West Ham at the London Stadium, however, the home side have drawn level following a spot kick from James Ward-Prowse.

The Hammers had the worst possible start to the game after debutant Kalvin Phillips set up Dominic Solanke inside three minutes with his first pass attempt for his new club. But from one England international midfielder to another, Ward-Prowse stepped up for David Moyes’ side, literally, in the 61st minute.

James Ward-Prowse brings West Ham level from the spot ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kOxk9caSkw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 1, 2024

The penalty being converted marks Ward-Prowse’s second 12 yard conversion in a row, and now his Premier League tally for the Hammers is up to five.

There is still time for either of these sides to find a winner.