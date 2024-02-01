Watch: Kalvin Phillips gifts Bournemouth a goal inside 3 minutes with first pass attempt for Hammers

An absolutely disastrous start for life at West Ham as Kalvin Phillips, the Manchester City loanee, gifts Dominic Solanke a goal inside two minutes to put Bournemouth ahead.

There was plenty of buzz around the signing of Phillips to the Hammers, but his debut could not have gone any worse. With less than three minutes gone at the London Stadium the England international gave the ball away inside his penalty are, leading to Solanke punishing the midfielder’s error.

A nightmare start for Kalvin Phillips ? His pass falls to Dominic Solanke who slots Bournemouth in-front after three minutes ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wv0qpa9Hs6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 1, 2024

That pass was Phillips’ first pass attempt for his new club. The only consolation for West Ham and Phillips is that there is plenty of time to turn things around against Bournemouth. But this start is such a blow to the Hammers.