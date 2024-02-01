West Ham ace gets the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano

The final hours of the window will see one West Ham star finally get a move away from the club and a chance to prove himself elsewhere.

David Moyes hasn’t been able to give Said Benrahma the minutes that he requires this season, and with no goals to his name (WhoScored), the Algerian is clearly being seen as surplus to requirements for the rest of 2023/24.

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter), Benrahma is moving to Lyon despite a late bid from Premier League rivals, Fulham.

??? Saïd Benrahma to OL, here we go! Agreement completed right now as Olympique Lyon and West Ham are exchanging documents. OL will pay €5m loan fee plus €12m buy clause in June. West Ham rejected loan proposal from Fulham today, he’s joining OL. Done. ? pic.twitter.com/c87pgUZRkx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

The deal is a loan move to the Ligue Un side until the end of the season, with Lyon paying a €5m loan fee for the player’s services, and then €12m to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Given Benrahma’s lack of matches and goals, Lyon are almost taking a punt on a player that does have talent in his boots but has rarely shown it of late at the London Stadium.

His final act as a West Ham player was to be sent off in their FA Cup game at Bristol City, and he’ll be remembered as a player that was special when he wanted to be but that wasn’t often enough for the London Stadium faithful’s liking.