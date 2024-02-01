West Ham United have been linked with Marseille ace Ismaila Sarr during the January transfer window as they search for attacking reinforcements. But transfer insider Dean Jones, speaking has revealed why the move was never going to materialise.

The prospect of achieving European football for the third consecutive season is becoming increasingly tangible in East London following an expensive yet impressive transfer window. Despite shelling out around £117 million on new arrivals, the club’s lofty expenditure has proven to be worthwhile, yielding results.

And they have been linked with a cluster of players to keep the feel-good factor going.

Not only Ismaila Sarr, but there have been numerous names rumoured to be admired by David Moyes and his recruitment staff during this January transfer window. Ibrahim Osman, Willy Gnonto, Jota, and Hugo Ekitike, who has since joined Eintracht Frankfurt, were all reportedly considered as options alongside the Senegal international.

Sarr, who has tallied four goals and two assists so far this season, has attracted interest from the Hammers due to limited opportunities to impress in France’s top flight. Starting just eight league games this season, Nottingham Forest and Villarreal have also been credited with an interest in his services.

However, Jones has suggested that all avenues West Ham have explored have ended up being a “dead end,” especially regarding Sarr, a player whom the transfer insider believes would appeal to the Hammers.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s been a long old month for West Ham with every avenue they have explored turning out to be a dead end. Even late in the afternoon today they were looking at opportunities, and one of those was Sarr.”