West Ham one of three Premier League clubs in late dash for £15 million striker

West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs reportedly considering a late approach for Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker.

The Plymouth hitman, although playing in the Championship, is attracting some high-profile interest, and could be one of this window’s Deadline Day movers.

Wanted by a trio of London-based clubs, Whittaker, 23, according to Football Insider, is not only on the Hammers’ shortlist but also on Brentford and Fulham’s radars.

Consequently, the Pilgrims are sweating on the 23-year-old’s future. Although it is likely Whittaker will leave Home Park sooner rather than later following what has been an impressive campaign in Devon, fans, as well as the club’s board, who will be desperate to avoid relegation, will be hoping to keep hold of him until at least the end of the season.

However, should a club follow their interest up with a formal bid, it has been noted Plymouth will ask for between £10 – 15 million — an unusually high fee for a second-tier player, and one that, if accepted, would see the striker break into the division’s top 10 most expensive players of all-time (TM).

During his time with Plymouth, Whittaker, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 25 goals and registered 14 assists in 62 games in all competitions.