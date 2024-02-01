After agreeing a deal with Lyon for Said Benrahma to leave the club, it appears that another West Ham star could be on the move before the January transfer window deadline.

David Moyes has had a quiet January in terms of transfer business, Kalvin Phillips aside, but if he’s able to offload Maxwel Cornet before 11pm on Thursday night, the Scot is likely to consider this window another successful one.

According to London World, the Hammers have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for the player to move across the capital, however, the move will only conclude successfully if Moyes can bring someone else in, in his stead.

At this late stage of proceedings that’s no easy task, unless Moyes already had his eye on someone with a view to a potential late deal.

By freeing up some money in the wage bill, it will give the manager some more leeway in the summer window, assuming that Moyes does eventually sign a new contract with the East London outfit.

Cornet and Benrahma only managed one goal between them all season (WhoScored), scored by the former, so it’s no wonder that Moyes feels that this is the right time to cash in on both players.

If pen is put to paper, Roy Hodgson will hope that the former Burnley man will hit the ground running or else it’s likely to help condemn him to the sack.