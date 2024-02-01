“What a prodigious young talent” – English football legend marvels at Manchester United’s match-winner against Wolves

Manchester United emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-3 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Despite delivering a mesmerising display that could have seen United take a commanding lead early on, their poor finishing allowed Wolves to claw their way back into the game.

From being 2-0 up, United allowed Wolves to narrow the lead to 2-1, and then, despite leading 3-1, they conceded again, allowing Wolves to equalise late on. However, the young yet composed head of Kobbie Mainoo ultimately prevailed as he scored a delightful winner in the 97th minute, securing a 4-3 victory for United.

Mainoo’s goal capped off a brilliant performance from the 18-year-old, as usual, and he has now been praised by an English football legend.

Taking to Twitter after Mainoo scored the winner, Gary Lineker couldn’t help but marvel at the young England midfielder’s brilliance.

“Wow! What a finale and what a prodigious young talent, Kobbie Mainoo is,” Lineker wrote.

Mainoo is indeed enjoying a simply sensational breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, and with every display, he seems to garner further plaudits and admirers.

It’s been an astonishing rise through the United academy to now being a first-team player that the club relies on to get them a crucial victory on the road in the Premier League.