21-year-old Liverpool star joined English club on Deadline Day following big January decision

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have allowed defender Billy Koumetio to join Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season in France with Ligue 2 outfit USL Dunkerque before returning to Merseyside in January after being recalled by the Reds.

The centre-back was one of several players to have their loan moves reassessed by the Premier League giants ahead of the second half of the campaign and Koumetio will now move to Blackburn Liverpool have confirmed in a statement.

The Championship side could do with the youngster’s help as they are currently 18th in the table and are flirting with relegation.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle given double injury boost ahead of Luton Town clash
Former star opens up Man Utd ‘mess’, claims they ‘buy very badly’
Bundesliga club CEO ‘could only laugh’ at reports of Fulham dropping deadline day bid for 25-y/o

This should be a good move for Koumetio as the 21-year-old continues to try and make it to the Liverpool first team regularly.

The centre-back made his first-ever appearance for the Reds in 2020 during a UEFA Champions League against FC Midtjylland; However, players such as Jarell Quansah have overtaken him in the meantime.

Koumetio will be looking to do enough at Blackburn to be included in Liverpool’s pre-season squad and from there he can try and impress the new manager.

More Stories billy koumetio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.