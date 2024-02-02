21-year-old Liverpool star joined English club on Deadline Day following big January decision

Liverpool have allowed defender Billy Koumetio to join Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season in France with Ligue 2 outfit USL Dunkerque before returning to Merseyside in January after being recalled by the Reds.

The centre-back was one of several players to have their loan moves reassessed by the Premier League giants ahead of the second half of the campaign and Koumetio will now move to Blackburn Liverpool have confirmed in a statement.

The Championship side could do with the youngster’s help as they are currently 18th in the table and are flirting with relegation.

