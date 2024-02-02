Ian Poveda completed a move away from Leeds United on deadline day.

The 23-year-old winger had struggled for regular game time under Daniel Farke, and he has now joined Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Championship club.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting the relegation battle and they will hope that their new signing can help them secure safety this season. Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the league table.

Poveda will be expected to add creativity and goals in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running at his new club. The winger shared an image of him signing the Sheffield Wednesday contract on his social media and captioned it: ‘Better late than never’.

The 23-year-old has the tools to develop into a reliable attacker in the Championship and regular football at Sheffield Wednesday would be ideal for him.