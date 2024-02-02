West Ham United were expected to sell Pablo Fornals to Spanish club Real Betis on deadline day.

The Spanish outfit sent the documents to complete the transfer but the Hammers were not able to process the move because of a computer problem. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that the move is likely to go through despite the issues.

Fornals has not been a regular start for David Moyes this season and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly once again.

A return to La Liga would be ideal for him. He would get ample game time at Real Betis and it would help him regain his confidence and sharpness. In addition to that, West Ham will be able to recoup some money from the sale of a fringe player as well.

The Hammers did well to improve their midfield with the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan during the January transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly and secure European qualification for the next season.