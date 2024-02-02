Every manager under the sun is being considered as a possible contender for the position of the Liverpool manager.

In the last few days, there has been talk about people like Hansi Flick, Roberto De Zerbi, and Xabi Alonso. While others have mentioned Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank.

Even after all those names circling in the media, there is a new name that has popped up by former Premier League star Carlo Cudicini.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Carlo Cudicini suggested Antonio Conte as a possible choice, citing his impressive track record.

“Who replaced Jurgen Klopp, who is your option for this Carlo? Are there any Italians I should be aware of,” Cudicini was asked.

“Well, Antonio Conte is available, I believe, so why not? Without a doubt he’s very successful, he’s proven that. I think one season shouldn’t define the ability of a manager, but what Xabi Alonso has been doing at Leverkusen has been amazing,” Cudicini said.

As everyone knows, Klopp is an extremely offensive manager, and Conte is among the more pragmatic managers we’ve seen in a while.

Liverpool fans will not be too excited to see their club appoint Conte, even though he is a winner and he has proved it in his career.

The style of football matters a lot at a club like Liverpool and the supporters at Anfield want their team to play attacking football, just like they’ve seen their team play under Klopp.

Conte’s time at Chelsea was successful as he managed to win the Premier League title with the London club. However, his time at Spurs was disastrous.

As manager of Spurs, former manager of Juventus, Chelsea and Italy, Conte managed 76 games, winning 41 of them and losing 23.