Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal are keeping a watching brief on RB Leipzig’s talented young striker Benjamin Sesko.

The former RB Salzburg prodigy is understood to have a release clause in his contract valued at €50m (£42.6m).

“Benjamin Sesko (20) came in the summer for €24m to Leipzig. AC Milan is currently offering €40m,” the head of sport at BILD informed CaughtOffside. “Arsenal are also watching the attacker. He has an exit clause of €50m (contract until 2028).”

It’s been a promising debut campaign for Die Rotten Bullen thus far, with the Slovenian finding the net eight times this season across 25 games (in all competitions).

Arsenal’s goals conundrum

To put into context just how desperately the Gunners need a reliable goalscorer, Mo Salah (14) has almost as many league goals this term as Bukayo Saka (7), Gabriel Jesus (4) and Gabriel Martinelli (4) combined.

That picture only looks marginally prettier when you factor in goals across all competitions, with the trio amassing only six (24) more goals than the Egyptian King on his own (18). Bear in mind also that the Liverpool No.11 has missed games owing to his participation in the AFCON!

In the words of Ian Wright: Arsenal need a killer up front.

At 20 years of age, of course, that’s quite a lot of pressure to put on Leipzig’s young striker.