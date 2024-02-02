It has been revealed that if Sheffield United get relegated from the Premier League, Aston Villa will have to sign Cameron Archer back at the end of the current campaign.

This weekend, the Villans will play the Blades, and it was already going to be a difficult matchup between Archer and his boyhood team. However, things get even more complicated because of a clause in the striker’s United contract that states the outcome of the match might significantly affect his future.

According to The Star, Villa will have to repurchase Archer—albeit at a reduced cost than when he was sold—should United be placed in the bottom three this season.

Archer has scored 3 goals in Premier League this season since his summer move.