Chelsea join Man Utd in the race to sign €60 million-rated ace in summer

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old central defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Manchester United are keen on securing his services as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat their Premier League rivals and sign the Italian international in the coming months.

Scalvini is valued at €60 million and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money. The Blues have been very active in the market since the takeover and they have spent substantial amounts of money on new signings in recent windows.

They could certainly use a quality central defender, especially with Thiago Silva in his twilight years. They will need to replace the Brazilian international adequately and Scalvini could be a quality long-term investment.

The 20-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world class defender and Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential at the London club. The Argentine has previously done well to nurture young players during his time at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Scalvini will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in English football and it would be an exciting step up in his career. He will want to complete at the highest level and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will probably need to replace Harry Maguire in the summer. The England international has been linked with an exit and Scalvini could prove to be a quality long-term replacement.