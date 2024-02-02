West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals was expected to complete a move to Real Betis on deadline day.

The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time at the London club and he needed to leave in order to play regularly.

The Spanish club agreed on a £6.8 million deal with the Hammers for the creative midfielder but the deal collapsed eventually. The Real Betis chief has now revealed that the Spanish club sent the documents to West Ham on time but the deal could not materialise because of a computer problem at the end of the Premier League club.

Real Betis CEO Ramón Alarcón explains problem in formalizing the signing of Pablo Fornals. The documents were sent but a West Ham computer problem has stopped everything. Now it's the lawyers' job. The club trusts. pic.twitter.com/eJtUFBtVWw — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) February 2, 2024

Real Betis are hoping that the matter will be resolved in the next few days. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Fornals needs to leave West Ham in order to play regularly and moving back to his homeland would be ideal for him. Real Betis could certainly use more creativity and control in the middle middle of the park and the Premier League midfielder should prove to be a quality acquisition.