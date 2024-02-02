David Seaman names the Liverpool player he would love to see in the Arsenal team

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has admitted that he would take the entire Liverpool frontline at Arsenal, in particular, Diogo Jota.

Arsenal have faced challenges in the striker position this season, which has been a contributing factor to their inability to replicate the form from last season.

On the other hand, Liverpool boasts a number of top-class attackers in their team. Their firepower includes Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo, all of whom have been incredible this season.

The two teams face each other on Sunday in a game that can be considered a must-win for Arteta.

David Seaman previewed the game on the Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, and when asked if there are any Liverpool players he would take at Arsenal, he expressed his admiration for the entire Liverpool frontline, particularly highlighting Diogo Jota.

He said:

“We’d take quite a few of their frontline, that’s somewhere we’ve been lacking this season, there’s no doubt about that so we’d take any of them. I saw Jota doing his incredible finishing again last weekend in the FA Cup, you have Nunez scoring goals now and Salah when he comes back will be scoring goals, I’d probably take that frontline.”

Arsenal are currently 5 points behind Liverpool and a win would close the gap on them to just 2 points.

A defeat however would serve as a big setback to their title aspirations.