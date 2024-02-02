As Leeds head into the final few months of the 2023/24 season looking to earn themselves an automatic promotion spot, striker Patrick Bamford has detailed how things have changed in the dressing room of late.

The all whites are doing well under Daniel Farke, and could see themselves into second spot on Friday night with a victory over Bristol City.

Though the teams directly below them would then have two games in hand, they still need to be won, and even if it’s just a temporary move up the table it will at least have given the Leeds players a fillip at this point of the campaign.

One player that won’t play any part in their run in and who was evidently unable to impress Farke enough to ensure a regular spot in his side was Leeds stalwart, Luke Ayling.

After having been at the club for eight years, a switch to Middlesbrough was always going to feel odd to the players, such as Bamford, that have been his team-mate for the last few years.

“It’s strange, different because you didn’t have Bill doing his normal geeing players up before a game,” the striker said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast.

“When we go out, it’s fine. The person who is loud in the changing room, is not necessarily the captain.”

Farke is hardly likely to let Ayling’s departure put a dampener on the dressing room, however, and full focus now has to be on what’s to come rather than what’s gone before.