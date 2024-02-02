‘Nobody believes’: Everyone in Germany saying same thing about Klopp after bombshell LFC news

It’s difficult to imagine Jurgen Klopp hanging up his Liverpool cap and calling time on what will have been an illustrious nine-year spell with the Merseysiders.

The reception to the news in Germany is optimistic, however, with nobody believing the 56-year-old won’t coach again.

Indeed, one possible next move for the former Mainz boss is a role with the German national team, though it’s also noted that the same position with the English national side ‘should also appeal’.

“The announced resignation of Jürgen Klopp also has consequences in Germany,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“Leverkusen are preparing for the possibility of losing coach Xabi Alonso to the Reds.

“Hansi Flick was actually considered a potential successor. But the former national coach is at the top of FC Barcelona’s list as Xavi’s successor.

“In Germany, however, people hope that Jürgen Klopp will become the national coach at some point. But the job as England national coach should also appeal to him. Nobody believes that he will never be a coach again.

“His assistant Peter Krawietz will wait until his boss takes a new job. Pep Lijnders, on the other hand, is interested in finding his own role as a manager.”

Klopp has enjoyed a highly successful period in England, securing Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years and a first Champions League triumph since 2005.

What next for Jurgen Klopp?

A decent sabbatical away from the strains and pressures of top-level football coaching is more than well-deserved for a man who has been an impeccable servant to Liverpool Football Club.

It’s worth reminding fans that the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach actually cut short his planned sabbatical following his departure from BVB to join the Reds back in 2015.

Expecting him to do the same once again for another role, then, may seem somewhat farfetched!

That said, should a suitable national role become open – sans the serious demands associated with club-level football management – perhaps Klopp could be coaxed into donning his clipboard and cap once more.