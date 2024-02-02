Exclusive: No chance for Liverpool in Mbappe chase as Leao becomes pawn in Frenchman’s game

If Kylian Mbappe is true to his word, then we’ll know within the next couple of weeks where he will play his football from next season.

The French striker had previously said that he would let everyone know his next club before PSG play in the next round of the Champions League, which takes place on February 14.

If Mbappe does decide to leave the Parc des Princes, the name of Rafael Leao could prove to be a very important one in this long-running transfer saga.

That’s because he could leave Italy and AC Milan in the summer, and the Portuguese player knows well that Paris Saint-Germain appreciated him for many years.

Even now, his renewal with Milan and the consequent release clause in his new contract does not scare the French club.

In fact, PSG consider Leao as the ideal name to replace Mbappe if the World Cup winner decides not to renew his contract with the Ligue Un giants until 2027, as PSG have proposed.

At the moment, Mbappe’s only alternative remains Real Madrid. There is no chance for Liverpool as of now, and no chance for Saudi Arabia at all.

Leao is comfortable in Milan and he likes the city and the Rossoneri environment, but what does not fully satisfy him, however, is the club’s technical project for the future.

Despite the interest of Manchester City and Manchester United, Rafa’s rather disappointing season makes him less appealing in the Premier League, particularly in light of his €175m release clause which is considered too high.

In the event of a transfer, Milan, with that figure, would have the budget available to sign a midfielder, a centre-back and a striker in the summer.