Former star opens up Man Utd ‘mess’, claims they ‘buy very badly’

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has now opened up on the club’s poor performances this season.

The Brazilian midfielder has revealed that Manchester United are currently in a mess and he has also criticised their transfer business in recent seasons. He believes that Manchester United have spent substantial amounts of money on mediocre players and they should have signed game changers instead.

He said to Globo Esporte: “Nowadays, small clubs go to play at Old Trafford, and are not afraid. Today, the club doesn’t know which manager it will have, or who controls it. It’s a mess. Manchester United sometimes buy very badly. If you’re going to pay €100m for a player, pay for Neymar. “A player who will make a difference. Manchester United pay €70m, €80m, €90m for players who have no logic. I think the club’s desperation is so great that anyone will do.”

Manchester United are currently seventh in the league table and they were expected to compete for major trophies this season. They have not managed to challenge for the league title and Champions League qualification is in major doubt as well. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly and finish the season on a high.

A club of their stature is expected to compete at the highest level. After finishing in the top three last season, they were expected to compete for the league title this year. Things have clearly not gone according to plan and manager Erik ten Hag has failed to get the best out of his signings.

Manchester United have spent a substantial amount of money in the transfer market in recent years, but they have not been able to extract proper value out of their investment. Most of their new signings have not worked out and they will need to be more diligent with their transfer business.

For example, they have spent around £150 million on Jadon Sancho and Antony. Both players have been largely underwhelming and Sancho has already been loaned out.