“He would be the perfect man” – Jermaine Pennant names manager who would be perfect for Liverpool

Former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant believes Xabi Alonso is the perfect candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp as the club’s manager.

Jurgen Klopp shocked Liverpool fans last week, announcing that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

He explained that he has run out of energy and expressed his confidence in the team he has built to be good enough to carry on performing at the highest level leaving a great foundation for the next manager to work on.

Alonso’s managerial success with Bayer Leverkusen, the only unbeaten team in Europe this season, has caught the attention of many.

They currently lead the Bundesliga with an impressive record of 15 wins and 4 draws from 19 games.

Jermaine Pennant, now a pundit, believes Alonso would be the perfect fit for the job. Speaking on Stadium Astro, he stated:

“Yes, I think he would be the perfect man if you ask me. When you takeover a club you have to buy into that club, the city, know how it runs, Xabi has been there and done it, he’s a legend himself as a player. He knows how it works, he knows the city, he knows the fans, what he’s doing to stop Bayern Munich winning the league for an 11th straight time is amazing. I think to take over Klopp with the base he’s left, he could work wonders with that.”

Replacing Jurgen Klopp poses a significant challenge, given his remarkable achievements with Liverpool under restricted financial resources.

While Xabi Alonso remains a fan favorite for the managerial role, the club’s plans for the post-Klopp era are yet to be revealed.