Journalist confirms Manchester City showed interest in Spurs attacker with 12 goals & 6 assists

Sports journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Manchester City expressed interest in signing two young talents from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

According to Gold, City were keeping a close eye on two promising academy players from the North London club.

Speaking in a recent edition of Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham, Gold said:

“You’ve got Mikey Moore, who is a real incredible talent. Callum Olusesi, as well. Both Moore and Olusesi they convinced to stay at Spurs. Many, many top clubs, I think the likes of Man City were looking to get them and teams like that.”

Mikey Moore, a 16-year-old left-winger, has been particularly impressive in Tottenham’s U18 side, registering 12 goals and 6 assists in just 10 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

Callum Olusesi, a central midfielder, has also showcased his talent with six goals and three assists in 12 appearances across the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.

#thfc returned to the ? of the u18 Premier League table with a thumping win this morning! FT: Southampton 3-6 Tottenham ?? Oliver Irow [15’]

?? Mikey Moore [28’, 62’, 65’]

?? Leo Black [66’]

?? Calum Olusesi [70’] Hat-trick for Moore, the boy is going places! ? pic.twitter.com/Ib8ndifZOk — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) February 2, 2024

Manchester City had an active transfer window, securing the signing of Argentine teenage talent Claudio Echeverri. They also loaned out defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United until the end of the season.

City are back in top form as they catch up with league leaders Liverpool. They are only 5 points behind them and have a game in hand.

And with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland back from injuries, the stage is set for another intense battle between the two clubs.