Journalist confirms Manchester City showed interest in Spurs attacker with 12 goals & 6 assists

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Sports journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Manchester City expressed interest in signing two young talents from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

According to Gold, City were keeping a close eye on two promising academy players from the North London club.

Speaking in a recent edition of Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham, Gold said:

“You’ve got Mikey Moore, who is a real incredible talent. Callum Olusesi, as well. Both Moore and Olusesi they convinced to stay at Spurs. Many, many top clubs, I think the likes of Man City were looking to get them and teams like that.”

Mikey Moore, a 16-year-old left-winger, has been particularly impressive in Tottenham’s U18 side, registering 12 goals and 6 assists in just 10 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

Callum Olusesi, a central midfielder, has also showcased his talent with six goals and three assists in 12 appearances across the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
David De Gea rejected a chance to make a shock return with Premier League club
“Let’s wait for the summer” – 22-year-old player’s agent won’t add fuel to the fire amidst Man United links
Wayne Rooney eyes a shock return to management just a month after being sacked by Birmingham

Manchester City had an active transfer window, securing the signing of Argentine teenage talent Claudio Echeverri. They also loaned out defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United until the end of the season.

City are back in top form as they catch up with league leaders Liverpool. They are only 5 points behind them and have a game in hand.

And with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland back from injuries, the stage is set for another intense battle between the two clubs.

More Stories Callum Olusesi Mikey Moore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.