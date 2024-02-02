Leeds made a move to sign 26-year-old PL attacker on deadline day

Leeds United were reportedly keen on signing Manuel Benson from Burnley on deadline day.

The Championship outfit made a late move to sign the 26-year-old Burnley winger but a transfer did not materialise in the end. The winger has decided to stay at the Premier League club and fight for his place.

Benson has struggled for regular game time at Burnley this season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. A loan move to the Championship would have been ideal for him during the second half of the season.

Leeds need to bring in attacking reinforcement, especially after allowing Ian Poveda to leave the club. Benson is hungry for game time and he would have been a useful addition for Leeds.

The Whites are currently chasing promotion to the Premier League and they needed to improve their squad in order to finish the season strongly and return to the top flight. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Benson can force his way into Burnley’s first team plans over the next few weeks.

