Leeds man already planning for summer exit after January collapse

The January transfer window appeared to work out well enough for Leeds, who clearly didn’t want any squad issues derailing their chances of making it to the automatic promotion spots.

Daniel Farke was believed to have told the club that he didn’t want any of his players cherry picked, and fortunately that ended up being the case.

It means the German can now plan ahead with a full complement of focused and energised players, as they go hunting down the teams above them.

One player that was the subject of interest elsewhere was Liam Cooper, and a decision to hold him to the final six months of his contract appears to be a little harsh.

“Farke told the club that their main task for January was to prevent any cherry-picking, which they did,’ Phil Hay wrote in The Athletic (subscription required).

“In the further reaches of the squad, interest developed in club captain Liam Cooper, including an in-division approach from Blackburn Rovers last week, but in contrast to Ayling, Leeds made it clear to Cooper that they expected him to see out the last six months of his contract.

“Cooper, 32, does not anticipate an extension but will see his 10th season at Elland Road through to the end.”

What it does demonstrate is the seriousness with which Farke takes his responsibilities, and the club’s willingness to stand behind their manager to give him the best opportunity to get them promotion.

From Cooper’s perspective, it seems almost certain that he will leave the club in June, and whilst he may harbour a little resentment at not getting a move to Blackburn, if he ends up helping to win promotion for the all whites, it could more than make up for it.