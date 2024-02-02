Leicester City may still be able to complete a transfer for Stefano Sensi.

Due to a breakdown in negotiations with Inter Milan, the Foxes were unable to make a bid for the 28-year-old.

Even though manager Enzo Maresca had earlier acknowledged that the team would have to sell in order to acquire new players, Sensi had flown to the UK and had a medical as Foxes appeared to be nearing their first acquisition of the January transfer window.

Despite their best efforts, Leicester and Inter were unable to come to an agreement within a strict budgetary framework.

The 28-year-old is eligible for a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club and Leicester can now negotiate to bring him at King Power Stadium for free in summer.